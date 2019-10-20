Richard A. Beck
Oct. 15, 1935 — Sept. 9, 2019
Richard A. Beck, 83, passed away on September 9, 2019, in Portland, OR, his children by his side. He will be remembered for his ready smile, his generous heart, caring nature and his deep and abiding faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
On October 15, 1935, Richard was born at his home in College Place, to Ernest and Eva (Cole) Beck, the second of three children. Soon the family moved to S. Colby, WA. Richard graduated from South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard, WA. He was surprised to learn that he had been awarded a full scholarship to attend Olympic Junior College in Bremerton, WA.
Upon his graduation from OJC, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army and began his service at Fort Ord, CA where he was in the 6th Infantry Division, Company H. The remainder of his time in the U.S. Army was spent at Fort Eustis, VA. Richard greatly enjoyed his time in the Army and the friendships he made.
When Richard returned home from the U.S. Army, he married the love of his life, Wanda Best, on October 18, 1958, in Bremerton, WA.
In 1964, Richard and Wanda packed up their infant son and three year old daughter and moved to College Place, so that Richard could attend Walla Walla College on the GI Bill. Richard completed his BA degree in Business. While attending Walla Walla College, Richard was hired to work in the Financial Aid Department. He would go on to become the Director of Financial Aid until 1977, Vice President of Financial Affairs ( 1977-1982) and Vice President of Advancement (1982-1985).
In 1985, Richard, Wanda and their son moved to Anchorage AK where Richard had accepted the position of Treasurer for the Alaska Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. In 1988 they settled in Portland, OR where Richard would work for the Oregon Conference in the Treasury Department until his retirement in 2012.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Wanda (10/17/18). He is survived by his daughter, Cindi Beck Robison; son, Andy Beck; sisters, Kathleen Meaders of Anacortes, WA and Judy Dasher of Walla Walla. In addition, Richard was blessed with four grandchildren, Cody Robison, Michal Beck Childers, Jamie Robison and Alexis Robison; two great granddaughters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Contributions can be sent in memory of Richard and Wanda Beck to Walla Walla University for the Worthy Student Fund at: WWU, 204 S. College Ave., College Place, WA 99324.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rockwood Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 1910 SE 182nd Ave. in Portland, Oregon 97233. Richard and Wanda will be interred together at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.