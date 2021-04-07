Rhonda Lee Hibbs
June 7, 1961 — March 25, 2021
Heaven was blessed with another angel on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Rhonda Lee Hibbs, a beloved mother, daughter and friend, passed away at the Dayton General Hospital due to heart complications. Rhonda was born on June 7, 1961, to Lyle and Dona Smith, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. Rhonda was a lifelong resident of Dayton where she raised two children, Kim and Mike Thompson. During her life she had a few different jobs. She was a CNA, a cook for several different places, and more recently a caregiver. Her witty personality attributed to her character ensuring you never knew what she’d say, and quite frankly, neither did she. She always had a passion for animals, showing dogs and winning Norwich Terrier championships in the process.
She is survived by her mother, Dona Smith of Dayton; Kim and Josh Maners; plus two grandchildren, Brock and Haylee of Elma, WA; Mike Thompson with his daughters, Whitney and Bella. Rhonda was greeted in heaven by two deceased children, Jeffrey Quinby and Randy Thompson; her brother, Rod Smith; and her father, Lyle Smith.
She will be loved and missed forever.