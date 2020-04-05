Rex Alan Wells
Sept. 9, 1955 — March 20, 2020
Born in Walla Walla to Leo Raymond and Wanda Lily (McKisson) Wells on September 9, 1955. Rex grew up in Milton Freewater, attending McLoughlin High School from 1971-1974. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1975.
Rex married Jane Schriever, they had one daughter Shelby Marie on April 8, 1975. They later divorced. He later married Nancy Bristol in 1987, they had two children Amanda and Alex Wells. They later divorced. On April 22, 2016, he married Ruth Bunker Fulgham. Rex and Ruth lived in Pilot Rock, Oregon until recently moving back to Rex’s home town of Milton-Freewater.
Rex was an avid sportsman, enjoying baseball, skiing, hunting, and fishing. He played slow pitch softball for over 30 years. He was known for his curve ball and good arm. He loved the game and the competition. He was a great skier, at one point was an instructor at Ski Bluewood. He enjoyed cooking for everyone, and could smoke meat like no other! He was definitely a dog man, he loved his dogs! Somewhere along the way he was given the nickname “Panama”, some people only knew him by that name. He loved spending time with his 15 grand kids, always getting them with the “what’s that” pointing to their chin and then swiping upward on their nose as they looked down.
Rex has numerous jobs over the years working construction, produce manager, and small engine repair at The Empire Toro shop in College Place.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Wells of Milton Freewater; his children, Shelby (Jason) Kelly (MF) Amanda (PJ) Kasala, and Alex Wells all of Walla Walla; three step-children, Greg (Trisha) Bunker (Nyssa, OR), Tracy Bunker Bekky (Chris) Harer, all of MF; two brothers, Danny (Carol) Wells of Nampa, ID, Max (Linda) Wells of MF; and his sister, Roberta (Bud) Smeltzer of LaPine, OR; 15 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Nova Walker and Katy Anderson.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.