Reverend Elliot “Nick” Nichols
November 13, 1921 — July 3, 2019
Reverend Elliot “Nick” Nichols, died on July 3 in Bremerton, Washington at the age of 97. The fifth child of Fred and Rose Nichols, he was born on November 13, 1921, near Jefferson, Oregon and grew up in the Willamette Valley and on the Oregon coast.
Soon after he graduated from Mill City High School, Nick met Clarissa “Curty” Lynch. Nick and Curty were married on August 26, 1942, beginning 68 years as loving companions. They enjoyed raising four children (Janice, Larry, Kent, and Brian) and eventually welcomed five grandsons and 10 great-grandchildren.
Nick served for 3 years in World War II. He spent 17 months in Italy as an Army supply sergeant, including 243 days in combat. Though a decorated veteran, Nick said his greatest award was that all 18 men in his platoon survived.
Nick graduated from Oregon Technical Institute (OTI) where he studied commercial art and served two terms as student body president. After OTI he managed clothing stores, including The New York Store in Walla Walla, until buying The Leader, a clothing and sporting goods store in Milton-Freewater. At 59 he enrolled in a seminary, completing 5 terms to become an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. In that capacity served congregations in Elgin, Cove, Alsea, and Jefferson, Oregon until he and Curty retired to Dallas, Oregon in 1988.
Dedicated to community service, Nick helped raise thousands of dollars for the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, served as Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis in Oregon, and announced American Legion baseball for 19 years. He also designed and helped build award-winning parade floats and inspired a project for veterans, where now hundreds of flags fly at the Dallas cemetery on Memorial Day.
Besides being an ardent gardener, master fly fisherman, and avid outdoorsman, Nick was a ready storyteller. He was easily moved to laughter, often at his own stories, and sometimes until he cried. Though we will miss his welcoming and lively presence, we will always honor his rich legacy.
Nick’s ashes will be buried at the Tahoma National Cemetery on August 2, with a further celebration of his life to be announced later. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation.