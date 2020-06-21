Rev. Edward Morrison
August 8, 1925 — June 10, 2020
Edward James Morrison was born on a hill overlooking the Cataldo Mission in north Idaho in 1925, to James and Selma Lunden Morrison, whose families had homesteaded in the area a generation earlier.
In 1928 his family migrated to Coos County Oregon, where his father worked as a logger for many years. Ed attended school in Bridge and Myrtle Point before graduating from McKenzie High School in Blue River, Oregon in 1943. During the war he worked in the Post Headquarters at Camp Adair until its closing in 1945. He began working in the office at Midgley’s Planing Mill in Eugene where he met and married Ella Brooks on Dec. 20, 1945. After the birth of their three sons, Ed accepted the call to Christian Ministry in 1953 and began his studies attending Linfield College and graduated from Pacific University in 1958. Later he finished his seminary studies at Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California. Throughout his years of study he served as student minister in Gaston and Butteville, Oregon and Glen Ellen, California. To support his family he would often work at part time jobs as school clerk, school janitor, bookkeeper and school bus driver which he would continue to do in his later years for Ferndale School. After seminary he came to Ingle Chapel United Church of Christ in 1960 and retired from full-time ministry there in 1991. During that time he left to serve churches in Salem and Enterprise, Oregon, and Broadus, Montana. He later served as an interim pastor at the Community Church in Adams, Oregon. Ed’s ministry went beyond the walls of his beloved Ingle Chapel, and as a pastor, counselor and friend to the Stateline community he was called on to perform many weddings and funerals, for which he will be forever fondly remembered. Together with wife, Ella, they worked as a team to support the children’s and youth ministries at their churches and encouraged music (especially choral) to be a part of every service.
Ed is survived by his sons, James (Joann) of Milton-Freewater, Glenn (Sandra) of Walla Walla; daughter-in-law, Teri of Springfield, Oregon; and sister-in-law, Patty (Jay) Disbrow of Yamhill, Oregon; grandchildren, John, Seth and Bill Morrison and Karen Hanner; 11 great-grandchildren; including his recent housemate Brendan Smith. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Ella in 2006; son, Michael in 2015; grandson, Ronnie; and sister, Evelyn Reid in Alaska.
A celebration of Ed Morrison’s life will be held at Ingle Chapel in the fall. Memorial donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice. Arrangements were made through Ed’s good friends at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater.