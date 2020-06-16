Renita V. Clymer
1953 - 2020
Renita Clymer passed away on February 28, 2020, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Renita will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Crystal (Clarence) Wood and Marlita (Rene) Clymer-Engelhart; nieces, Camille (Jerry) Wood and Janelle (Robert) Schmidt; nephew, Kevin Wood; and dear friends Judy Fetroe, Yvonne Stratton, Grace and Gary Reiber, Lynnette Nichols, and Ana Concha.
Renita was born Chung Wha Won in Seoul, Korea, and at the age of 4 was adopted by Earl and Wanda. She arrived in San Francisco and joined her adoptive parents at their home near Willows, California.
Renita spent most of her life in College Place. She completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Walla Walla College in 1976, and practiced as an ICU nurse at Walla Walla General Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She completed the requirements and received her Certification of Critical Care Nursing in 1988. She was a conscientious and caring nurse, serving her patients with respect and compassion. She spent four years as a life flight nurse for Lifeguard Medical Transport and found this work especially rewarding.
As a lay counselor, Renita touched many lives through her 20 years of volunteer service with Good Samaritan Ministries, and she will be missed. She completed an intensive 3-year volunteer counselor certification in 1993. Good Samaritan Ministries is a faith-based non-profit organization offering counseling, support groups, and education classes regardless of ability to pay.
Renita was an accomplished cook, and she found it very fulfilling to provide delicious food for the people she cared about. A close friend commented, “She had the gift of flavor!” She often catered special events for friends and family. She delighted in crystal serving dishes and used them to beautifully showcase her delectable feasts. She was always on the lookout for new recipes, and stayed up at night reading cookbooks if she couldn’t fall asleep. Renita was a skilled seamstress and crafter. She enjoyed participating in her quilt club, and created beautiful quilts for family and friends.
Judy’s sons, Brandon and Dustin; and her nephews, John, Steven, and Tom considered Renita family and called her, Auntie Re. She was also very close to Natalie and Clayton Schmidt, who spent many happy hours with Auntie Re while they were attending Walla Walla University. She cherished her visits and long-distance relationships with Marlita and Rene’s children, Sidney, Parker and Cameron. Those who knew and loved Renita will always remember her warmth, generosity, kindness, and positive attitude. Even when undergoing dialysis she remained cheerful, and joked about the process making her into a “vampire’s familiar.”
A private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Ministries, 1815 Portland Ave., Ste. 2, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, or online at https://www.gsmwallawalla.com/get-involved.