ReNia Cronquist Moosman
January 26, 1927 — June 25, 2020
ReNia Cronquist Moosman, 93, passed peacefully on June 25, 2020. She was born January 26, 1927, in North Logan, Utah, and was the youngest of ten children born to Orson Heber and Idella Nyman Cronquist.
As a child, ReNia loved spending time outdoors and was a bit of a tomboy. She loved riding stick horses, making mud pies, and wearing bib overalls that were usually held together with safety pins.
After high school, ReNia attended Utah State University where she met her husband, Glen Ray Moosman. Glen had recently returned from WWII where he served in the Navy. They were married May 1, 1947, in the Logan Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They enjoyed going out dancing every Saturday night, and celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary dancing to their favorite songs. After Glen graduated from college, they moved to Palisades, ID, and then to Burley, ID, where Glen worked as a civil engineer. They moved to Walla Walla, in 1950 where they devotedly raised their three children. After surviving cancer, ReNia wanted to be near her children and grandchildren so they moved to Spokane, WA in 1985.
ReNia is preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; daughter-in-law, (Ann); and great-granddaughter, (Juliette). She is survived by her children, Steven of Cocoa Beach, FL, Kent (Dana) of Spokane, WA, and Janet Jenkins (Vern) of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie), Parker (Ali), Jennifer (Michael), Jeffrey (Brienne), and Tyler (Kasey); and great-grandchildren, Athena, Apollo, Grant, Kate, Alexia, Colette, and Henry.
Internment was at the Spokane Valley Pines Cemetery, July 1. A more complete obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/spokane-wa/renia-moosman-9236761 courtesy of Thornhill Funeral Home.