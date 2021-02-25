Renetta Jean Farley
November 16, 1947— February 22, 2021
Renetta Jean Farley, 73, Waitsburg resident, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Dayton General Hospital. She was born November 16, 1947, to Gerald and Joann Ogden Martin in Dayton, Washington. She was the oldest of three children.
As a child she lived in Dayton, Kennewick, WA, Rapid City, SD and Baker, MT, then moved back to Dayton where she graduated from high school in 1966. While in high school, her family owned and operated Carden’s Restaurant. It was while working in the restaurant that she met the love of her life, Dave Farley. She attended Eastern Washington University for one year and then was married to Dave on August 13, 1967. They moved to Vancouver, WA for a short time before moving back to Dayton. She worked for Hoffman’s Bakery and the Dayton Mercantile Bakery. Renetta attending cake decorating school in Fresno, California before working for several years at Cracker B’s Pub in Dayton.
She was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family and was always a huge supporter of her children and grandchildren. She was active with them in their 4H and FFA projects as they raised sheep. She and Dave enjoyed camping and fishing with the family.
She is survived by her two children, Randy and Sandra Farley of Waitsburg and Melissa and Glen Davis of Pomeroy, WA; her mother, Joann Martin in Waitsburg; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lee and Jim Atteberry; brother, Doug Martin; and four grandchildren, EJ Meserve, Jared, Drew and Amy Farley; numerous nieces and one nephew. Renetta was preceded in death by her husband, Dave in 2010; and by her father, Gerald.
A Private family service will be held Friday, February 26, at 11:00 AM at the United Brethren Church in Dayton followed by a graveside service at Noon that is open to anyone who wishes to attend at the Dayton City Cemetery. Pastor Greg Brownell will officiate. The family suggests memorial gifts to the United Brethren Church or the American Heart Association. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.