Rena D. Johnson
April 14, 2020
Born and raised in Lewes, Delaware, the eldest of 10 children, her remaining brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews are in Eastern USA.
She served on active military duty in the U.S. Army Women’s Corps.
Married Delbert G. Johnson of Dayton, Washington on 17 June 1950 when both were in the U.S. Army.
During earlier years she was active as a Leader of Bluebird and Campfire groups for several years in Walla Walla and Seattle areas. She was also active in school activities having set up the Library at Maple Valley School District and assisted with school library work in Renton, PTA and School Booster activities.
She was employed in Customer Relations at the Regional Office of the Jafco Stores in Seattle 5 years immediately prior to retirement Dec. 1983. She enjoyed motorcycle riding and especially enjoyed doing things with and visiting with her grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed Square and Round dancing and belonged to the Peacock’s Roost group in Maple Valley, WA. Rena also did volunteer work for the Elections Commission.
Upon arrival to Dayton in 1985, she managed the Dayton Food Bank and worked at St. Vincent DePaul store for a couple of years.
Rena is survived by her husband, Delbert; daughters, Mary L. Christensen of Seattle, Deborah J. Johnson of Renton, Susan K. McLeod of Dayton; three grandchildren – Winter K. McLeod of University Place, Washington, Brook K. McLeod of Portland, Oregon and Carrie Christensen of Seattle; three great-grandchildren - Esben McLeod, Taavi McLeod both of University Place and Penelope L. Christensen of Seattle and sons-in-law, Neil Christensen in Seattle and Lee Widger in Renton. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brett D. Christensen.
Rena requested cremation with no service.