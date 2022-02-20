Regina “Rhea”
Frances Lucarelli
August 11, 1921 — February 10, 2022
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Regina (Rhea) Frances Lucarelli, 100, passed away February 10, 2022, at Regency at the Park, College Place.
Rhea was born August 11, 1921, in Walla Walla to Judita (Costa) and Francesco (Frank) Cavalli. She grew up on the family farm, working in the fields at a young age. She attended Davis School in College Place and St. Vincent’s Academy in Walla Walla. On March 12, 1938, Rhea married Anthony E. (Tony) Lucarelli. She worked at Baker Boyer Bank for 29 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary 992 and FOE Ladies Auxiliary 26. One of her greatest joys was opening their home to family gatherings, preparing one of her amazing meals – she was a wonderful cook!
Survivors include her three children, Peter (Millie) Lucarelli, John (Pat) Lucarelli, Louise (Eulon) Brown, all of Walla Walla; nine grandchildren: Kathleen Autrey, Margie Camilleri, Tami (Michael) Johnson, Pete (Monica) Lucarelli, Anthony (Kelly) Lucarelli, Michael (Renee’) Lucarelli, Susie (John) Golden, Mark (Barbara) Brown, and Shari (Curtis) Richards; 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Rhea was preceded in death by her parents, Judita and Frank Cavalli; husband of 67 years, Tony; one sister, Lena Pontarolo; four brothers, Ben, Frank, Ernest and Joseph (Torp) Cavalli; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Rosary and Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 722 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. The Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or a charity of choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
We would like to thank the staff of Regency at the Park for all the wonderful care they have given to Mom over the years. The world and our lives are not as bright without her presence. We will miss her immensely. What a wide embrace she had. We still feel it.