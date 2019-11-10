Regina Ann O’Boyle
May 19, 1925 — Sept. 2, 2019
Regina Ann O’Boyle, age 94, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Silverado Nursing Home located in Encinitas, CA.
Born Regina Ann McCormack on May 19, 1925, to Austin Sr. and Irene McCormack in Brooklyn, New York, Regina was the only girl growing up with 3 brothers: Austin, Bob and Dick. Regina first worked for Prudential Insurance Co. but wanted to help those less fortunate and decided to work at the New York Foundling Hospital as a baby nurse caring for orphaned babies. In October 1950, Regina Married James O’Boyle Sr. and preceded to start a family and became a full time homemaker raising 6 children in Massapequa, NY. The children were named James Jr., Kevin, Kathy, Robert, Brian and Tim.
In 1978 Jim and Regina moved west to Walla Walla, with 4 children. She worked side by side with her husband painting houses until December 1993 when James Sr. passed. She also lost her son Robert who passed in 1992 after a long illness.
For the next 15 years Regina continued to perform volunteer work for many organizations including food banks, YMCA, libraries, hospitals and Hospice. Regina also had a passion for travel, taking trips to Europe, Ireland, Hawaii and Panama.
Regina is survived by her children, James, Kevin, Kathy, Brian and Tim; six grandchildren; and brothers, Bob and Dick.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home followed by a committal service at the Mountain View Cemetery with Deacon James Barrow officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.