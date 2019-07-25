Raymond “Whitey” Bosche

Jan. 24, 1933 —  July 22, 2019

WALLA WALLA -

Raymond “Whitey”     Bosche, 86, died July 22, 2019, at his home.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

