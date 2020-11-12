Raymond Milo Hahn
September 24, 1930—November 6, 2020
Raymond “Ray” Milo Hahn, 90, of Walla Walla, (previously of Milton-Freewater) passed away on November 6, 2020.
Ray was born in the home of his maternal grandparents in St. Joseph, MO on September 24, 1930, to Raymond and Ila Marene (Wisdom) Hahn. He was the oldest of five children. Ray grew up in Haxtun, CO where his family raised wheat, horses, and dairy cows. Growing up in the plains of Colorado, Ray shared many stories with his children about getting up before dawn to milk the dairy cattle and opening the door only to find that snow blocked them in overnight so he had to dig out in order to get to the cattle. This is undoubtedly where he learned hard work and accountability at an early age, which he practiced faithfully throughout his life and instilled in his children.
Ray graduated from Haxtun High School and attended Sterling Junior College where he studied Agronomy and History. However, the Korean Conflict had other plans so he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. Ray served four years as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown CV-10 with honorable discharge in 1955.
In 1956, Ray followed the harvest to Milton-Freewater, and went to work for Lamb Weston (later purchased by Jones Normal Foods and then purchased by Smith Frozen Foods). He worked his way up from dispatcher to Manager of Brittany Farming. Ray was a company man and remained with Brittney Farming for 35 years until his retirement. He considered Senator Gordon Smith, owner of Brittney Farming, a friend and enjoyed traveling to Washington DC to visit with him in his Senate office. After Ray’s retirement, he enjoyed reminiscing with his friends and former co-workers over coffee at Wee Bit O’ Heathers in Milton-Freewater.
Ray was instrumental in serving on the steering committee that founded the Pine Creek Federal Credit Union in Weston, OR (recently purchased by HAPO) and also served on the board for 48 years.
In the fall of 1956 Ray attended a Halloween party where he glanced across the room and knew he had just laid eyes on his future wife. Six months later, in 1957, he and Norene (Ward) were married and enjoyed 54 wonderful years together until Norene’s passing in 2011. They raised four children: Casey, Detricia, Jolene, and Cindy. Together they made a home that their children, nieces, nephews, and their children’s friends always felt welcomed and loved.
Ray and Norene traveled extensively in their Motorhome during retirement, amassing thousands of miles, and visited nearly every state which included several trips to Alaska. One time they took a cruise to Alaska and enjoyed it immensely. Ray always had a fondness for sea vessels from his Navy days. In 1995 they traveled to Charleston, SC to revisit the USS Yorktown, where it is currently moored. Ray’s love of history never wavered, and they enjoyed visiting historical sites and museums; they even spent two weeks in WA DC visiting the White House, Capital, Congress, and The Smithsonian Museums.
Above all else Ray and Norene loved their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ray is survived by his four children: son, Casey (Loretta) of Forest Grove, OR, his daughters, Detricia Hahn (Dave Anderson) of Homer, AK, Jolene Riggs (Wayne) of Walla Walla, and Cindy Wagner (Kyle) of Cheraw, SC; grandchildren: Juergen Hahn (Whitney), Sage Hahn, Monica Wolfe (Tim), Teal Hahn-Kuehne (Josh Vasquez), Nichole Bigley (Chris), Ashley Mahan (Drew), Kyla Blair (Kyle), Tanner Wagner, Trent Wagner, and Sawyer Wagner (Kaitlyn O’Callaghan); great-grandchildren: Levi Wolf, Brooke Wolf, Zander Wagner, Bailey Hahn, and Idina Bigley; he is also survived by his sister, Marilyn (Hahn) Miller, Paoli, CO; and by many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Norene Hahn in 2011; his brothers, Douglas and Kenneth; sister in infancy, Donna Marlene; and their parents, Ray and Ila Hahn.
A special thank you to Tim Werner for all the coffee trips to Heathers after Ray relocated to Walla Walla.
A private burial will be held at the Milton-Freewater cemetery. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.