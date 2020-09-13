Raymond Lee Kelso Sr.
April 16, 1939 — September 9, 2020
In Loving Memory
Raymond Lee Kelso Sr., 81, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones.
There will be a private family memorial service at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt with inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery. An open house will be held at the Kelso home on Friday, September 18, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. All friends and family are welcome to drop by 725 SW Evans Ave, College Place.
Raymond was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 16, 1939, to Ralph Rollins and Hildreth (Miller) Kelso. He attended Sandy High School, in Sandy, OR and Reed College in Portland, OR. Raymond went on to marry Zelda Lynn Duncan on August 23, 1958, in Woodvillage, OR. Ray worked for the Sandy Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff Reserve. He had a career as an operator/dispatcher for Pacific Power and Light for 31 years. He also was a co-owner of Cruise Blues Aweigh in College Place. Raymond retired in 1995.
Raymond enjoyed hunting deer and elk and going on cruises. Alaskan cruises were his favorite! Raymond was a creative artist and enjoyed woodworking, metal works, and painting. He loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and go to coffee with friends. Above all, Raymond loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Zelda Kelso; a son, Ray (Tammy) Kelso Jr.; a daughter, Kathleen Grace (Tod) Wood; seven grandchildren: Ryan Kelso, Crystal Griffin, Dustin, Chelsey, Kolby, and Skylar Wood, Emily Halseth; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roland Ralph Kelso; a sister, Hilda Jane Lundervold; one step-brother, Donald Essex; and his step-mother, Margaret Marie Kelso.
Memorial contributions may be made to a donor of choice through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com