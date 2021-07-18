Raymond Cox

May 19, 1926 —  June 28, 2021

Raymond Cox, 95, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Milton-Freewater, passed away June 28, 2021.

Ray was born in Milton-Freewater on May 19, 1926.  He graduated from McLoughlin Union High School and joined the Navy the next day. After the War, he returned to Milton-Freewater. He married Pauline Key in October 1951, at the Milton-Freewater Christian Church.

Ray was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Milton-Freewater for a 39-year career.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his shop and yard.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; son, Kerry (Virginia) of Clarkston; daughter, Gayle Gaddis (Jon) of Walla Walla; three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.  He is also survived by his sisters, Maxine Brumbach and Marian Weis; and numerous nieces and nephews.  

 A graveside service will be held at the Weston Cemetery, Weston, Oregon on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 am.  Memorial contributions may be made to Milton-Freewater Christian Church through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com