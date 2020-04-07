Ray Olen Waggoner
June 7, 1936 — March 25, 2020
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Brother, passed away suddenly on March 25, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was 83 yrs old.
Born at home on June 7, 1936, in Havana, Arkansas, the 5th of 9 children. The family moved to Yakima, WA when Ray was a young man then the family came to Milton-Freewater where he attended Grove School. Later the family moved back to Yakima where he met and married the love of his life, Shirley Savage. They were married on July 1, 1955, and in 1958 they moved to Milton-Freewater to raise their family. They have 4 children.
Ray loved to go hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and he enjoyed getting together with family and friends, playing guitar, singing and making people laugh. Ray worked in the fruit orchards where he learned the aspects of the fruit business most of his life.
He is survived by his four children, Steven (Julie) Waggoner of Estacada, OR, Jim (Laurie) Waggoner of Walla Walla, Tony (Janet) Waggoner of Milton-Freewater, and Anita (Jesse) Munoz of LaGrande, OR; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Waggoner; and his grandson, Jeffery Schroeder.
There will not be a service at this time due to the covid-19 Pandemic restrictions. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Walla Walla Community Hospice because of the wonderful care they provided to his wife Shirley before her passing.