Raquel Cavazos Pimentel
April 9, 1964 — Dec. 27, 2019
Raquel Cavazos Pimentel, age 55, passed away Friday December 27, from a hard fought battle with Liver Cirrhosis. She was born April 9, 1964, and has been a well-loved member of the Walla Walla Community.
Raquel was known as MOM (Mother of Many). She was a mother to all who knew her. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knew her knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that’s all that mattered to her. Raquels greatest love was her family. And all her children were proud to call her mom.
Raquel is survived by her six children, Gabriel, Joel, Nina, Matthew, Diego and Angel; two grandchildren, Xaivian, and Grayson; father, Conrado; and two brothers, Alejandro and Conrado III.
They invite you to join them for her funeral service, the service will be Thursday, January 9, at 6 p.m. at Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla with Friday Church Mass, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 415 W Alder St, Walla Walla.