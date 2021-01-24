Randy Lee Hendrickson
November 16, 1952 — January 13, 2021
Randy Lee Hendrickson passed away on January 13, 2021, from a long battle of cancer. He passed away peacefully at home in Walla Walla in the house he grew up in. He was born to Wilburt and Arlene Hendrickson-Dirks on November 16, 1952, in Walla Walla, WA.
He joined the military at a young age and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as well as served in the Vietnam war. After the war he returned home and married Casey Eisele in 1972 and they had a son, Sean Hendrickson. He then married Patti Huwe in 1980. They had two daughters Jami (1978) and Jessica (1979).
Randy enjoyed the outdoors, the Mariners, he enjoyed golfing with his dad and was an avid fisherman; Stealhead fishing was his favorite. He also loved to hunt, and go camping with his children. He took pride in owning his own custom painting and drywall business, Randy’s Painting. He was very skilled at his work, which he learned from his dad.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Wilburt and Arlene Hendrickson (Art Dirks); and his brother, Steven. He is survived by children, Sean (Raelean) Hendrickson, Jami (Robert) Wipf, and Jessica (Kent) Monson; his eight grandchildren, Alex, Hannah Jo, Lexi, Cadence, Drew, Garin, Raymond and Davis; his four sisters, Sandy Long of Pasco, Wanda (Bob) Singer of Walla Walla, Debbie (Dave) Crawford of Poulsbo, WA and Donna (Darrell) Gleason of Walla Walla; his Uncle Jim Irwin; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside remembrance was held at the Blue Mountain Memorial Garden, 300 Myra Rd, College Place, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Those who wish to remember Randy may make gifts in his memory to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362