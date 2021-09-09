Randy Dean Lindquist
September 15, 1953 — September 6, 2021
Randy Dean Lindquist, longtime Waitsburg resident, passed away suddenly on September 6, 2021, at the Dayton General Hospital. He was 67. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, September 12th, at 3:00 pm at Calvary Chapel in Walla Walla. Pastor Tom Rush will officiate.
Randy was born September 15, 1953, in Pendleton, Oregon to Melvin and Elaine Aldrich Lindquist. He was the middle son of three boys. Randy grew up in Hermiston, Oregon where he graduated from high school in 1971. He learned a strong work ethic as a teenager by helping area farmers.
Following high school, Randy moved to Portland, Oregon where he worked in manufacturing type jobs. Two years later he returned home to Hermiston and began a career with Lamb Weston where his specialty was fixing and repairing machines or anything mechanical. He married Ann Stone and together they began raising four children. He enjoyed teaching his kids to fish or attending one of their many ball games. Randy and Ann later divorced.
Randy lived for a time in Milton-Freewater, in Boise, Idaho and finally settled in the Walla Walla Valley area. In 2002, he re-connected with an old high school sweetheart and they started a friendship back up over e-mail and long distance phone calls; some lasting several hours. He loved to share God’s word and daily read passages to Janet over the phone each morning as she was getting ready for work, a tradition that lasted until his death. Randy married Janet (Langenwalter) Granger on November 8, 2003, in Kennewick. They lived in Walla Walla for a couple of years before moving to Waitsburg in 2005.
Randy was the master mechanic and electrician for the waste water treatment plant in Walla Walla. They enjoyed a relationship based on honesty and a complete and total trust for each other. They rarely spent time apart and made it a point to never go to sleep angry. Randy loved people with a tender, compassionate heart. He loved his family unconditionally. He was a master story teller and liked to tell a joke or two as well. He was very engaging to talk to and he could write very eloquently too.
In earlier years, he loved to hunt and fish or ride motorcycles. Lately he liked to go for a hike in the mountains, ride his side by side or listen to music; he could play the bass. He was a bit of a nerd and liked any type of gadget, sound board, or electronic device. He liked to fly his drone. He retired one year ago and was looking forward to many outings in his Mazda Miata convertible. Randy was active in the Calvary Chapel in Walla Walla and loved to share the Good News with anyone willing to lend an ear.
He is survived by the love of his life, Janet Ruth Lindquist, at their home in Waitsburg; his mother, Elaine, at Hermiston; his children, Jared Lindquist, Hermiston, Sara (Luis) Hernandez, also Hermiston, Cody Lindquist, Milton-Freewater; step-children, Nikolas Granger (Ben MacDougall) of Tampa, FL., and Tasha (Alex Kearns) Granger of Stroud, England; his four grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Nehemiah, Cohen, Evelyn and Florence; as well as his two brothers, Jerry (Marsha) Lindquist of Kennewick and Gene (Barbara) Lindquist of Goodyear, Arizona. He was preceded in death by twin sons, Stacy and Ryan; and by his father, Melvin.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Young Living Foundation – Hope for justice (www.younglivingfoundation.org) or to the Christian Aid Center in Walla Walla. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton is caring for the family.