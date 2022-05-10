Randy Cummings
1958 — 2022
Randy Lee Cummings, 64, of Milton-Freewater passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 27, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
Randy was born on April 8, 1958, the son of Bob and Lola Cummings in Walla Walla. Randy spent most of his life between Walla Walla, Dillingham, Alaska, Anchorage, Alaska and the beautiful Northwest. He loved working as a heavy equipment operator. He also enjoyed commercial fishing in Bristol Bay, Alaska and sport fishing all over Alaska. He was a talented builder, had a green thumb and loved family, flowers and travel in the tropics.
He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Yvonne; children: Beau Cummings, Bronson Cummings and Christine Owsley; step-children: Gideon and Chantel Crowell; grandchildren: Bryson Haller, Haileigh, Austin, Maddilynn and Owen Owsley, Cameron and Collin Cummings; siblings: Diana Winslow Rogers, Steve Cummings, Laurie Cummings and Brent Cummings. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Bruce Cummings.
Flowers can be sent to Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton Freewater. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Randy’s favorite charity, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital https://www.ohsu.edu/doernbecher/pediatric-blood-and-cancer-program or in care of the funeral home.
To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com