Randy Claron Jensen
October 5, 1959 — October 23, 2021
Randy Jensen was born to Ethel Mae and Claron Jensen on October 5, 1959, in Walla Walla. He attended and graduated Walla Walla High School in the class of ’78.
Randy was known for being the life of any party and could always make everyone laugh and get through the toughest of times. Randy spent most of his adult life onboard the Rebecca Irene, a small fishing boat for Dutch Harbor Fisheries in Alaska. After his mother passed he returned home to College Place and worked for years at Blue Mountain Telecommunications then owned and operated a car detailing company, working for several local car lots detailing used cars coming into the lots. Five years ago Randy retired to Missoula, Montana and kept himself busy with odd side jobs and relaxation.
Randy passed away in his Montana home Saturday October 23, 2021. Randy will be joining his parents in heaven, and is survived by his wife, Darcy Jensen; and three daughters, Crystal and Nicole Jensen and Hailee Birdwell. The family will not be holding any type of celebration but will be taking his ashes to the Snake River per his wishes, to be spread in the river with the fish that got away.