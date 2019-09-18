Randi Diantha Touchette
Dec. 8, 1943 — Sept. 14, 2019
Randi Diantha Touchette, age 75 years, died September 14, 2019, at the Booker Rest Home.
She was born December 8, 1943, in Portland, Oregon. Her parents were J. Vern and Eleanor Phillips Rogg.
She attended Dayton Schools graduating from High School with the class of 1962. She enjoyed the activities in school including cheer leading and plays. She attended Denver Womens College and the University of Denver. On October 15, 1966, she married George Touchette in a ceremony held in Dayton. They lived in Ellensburg where he finished his college degree and then they moved to Salisbury, Maryland where he took a position with Green Giant Co. She liked the trips on the east coast to Museums in Washington D.C., New York City, and Wiiliamsburg. But after a year homesickness stirred the urge to get back to the northwest and family, and Dayton offered a job in the family business at The New Moon Dress Shop and Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home.
Randi was involved with many community and school events in raising two sons which included sports, 4-H and FFA shows. She put on style shows featuring New Moon lady’s ready to wear to help promote sales but also for organizations entertainment. She was known for her ready smile and made friends where ever she went including those at the Bay Club in Waikoloa, Hawaii. She was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church and PEO Chapter BJ.
She is survived by her husband, George; sons, Brett (Donna) Touchette and Justin (Nikola) Touchette; grandsons, Nick, Brody, Kaden, Jonas; and granddaughter, Nellie; several nieces; and sister-in-law, Lydia Buetner. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, J.V. Rogg.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Hubbard-Rogg Chapel with Rev. Martha Hurlburt officiating. Burial and committal for family will follow at the Dayton City Cemetery. Friends are invited to the Dayton Eagles for a reception and lunch.
Randi was a community supporter and if you wish to donate something in her memory, she would say “give to projects that make Dayton better”.
Craig Corbeill, Funeral Director at Bruning Funeral Home is assisting with funeral services.