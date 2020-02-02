Randall Roscamp
Sept. 20, 1951 — Jan. 25, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Randall “Randy”
Roscamp, 69, died January 25, 2020, at Park Manor.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd., Walla Walla.
