In Loving Memory
Ramona Coronado
June 20, 1930 — October 14, 2020
Ramona Coronado of Walla Walla passed away peacefully at her home on October 14, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born on June 20, 1930, to Hipolito and Juana DeLeon Coronado. She married Lucio Huerta Coronado on April 19, 1948.
In 1949, Lucio and Ramona moved from Edinburg, Texas, to Walla Walla. Her love of cooking led to her employment as Lead Cook with the Walla Walla Migrant Day Care Center until her retirement. In 1987, she received from the Washington State Migrant Council an award “For Her Outstanding Commitment to the Nutrition of Migrant Children for the Past 23 Years.”
Ramona was an active member of St. Patrick Church, being involved in numerous parish activities. She was a member of Las Guadalupanas. She was also an active member of the Latin American Club, assisting in the preparation of Mexican food for the annual fair booth.
She loved the family summer trips to Seattle to watch the Mariners and Sunday family gatherings, cooking up a storm to feed us all!
Throughout her life, faith and family were her priorities.
Ramona is survived by her six children, Genaro Coronado, Irma (Frank) Leonetti, Rebecca Cruz, Abel Coronado, Ricardo Coronado, and Diana (Ron) Coronado Wheeler; 10 grandchildren, Tom (Claudia) Stephenson, Jason Coronado, Justin (Dawna) Coronado, Marisol Cruz, Antonio (Amanda) Lemus, Jr., Christina (Stevan) Arevalo, Andrea Wheeler, Brandy (John) Bishop, Joe (Angie) Leonetti, and Kara Leonetti; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Luz Cabrales, sister-in-law, Ina Coronado, brother-in-law, Luis Coronado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucio H. Coronado, of 70 years; parents; and siblings, Juaquin Coronado, Antonio Coronado, Clemente Coronado, Pablo Coronado, Jose Coronado, Alberto Coronado, and Refugia Lopez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral and burial services will be private due to COVID-19 mandates.
Memorial contributions in Ramona’s memory may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice, the Walla Walla Senior Center Meals on Wheels program, and St. Patrick Parish through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street in Walla Walla.
A special thank you to Marisol Cruz and Lilia Craig for their endless loving and compassionate assistance in helping with mom’s care, to the Walla Walla Community Hospice for their continued compassionate services to our family during this difficult time, and the Walla Walla Senior Center for the delivery of delicious meals to mom! Also, to our neighborhood family, thank you for your friendship, support and the wonderful memories shared during the past 50 plus years!