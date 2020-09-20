Ralph Wiseman Jr.
November 10, 1924 — September 7, 2020
Ralph Wiseman Jr., was born in Indiana, November 10, 1924, and grew up in Kansas. He proudly served as a Navy Corpsman during World War II, working as a Pharmacist’s Mate in the Aleutians. After an honorable discharge, he worked as a laboratory technician in Wichita where he met his future wife, Anne. They married in 1947 and later had two daughters, Susan and Anita.
In 1949, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Union College. After earning his Master’s degree in physiology and pharmacology from the University of Nebraska, he worked as a junior pharmacologist at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago. He remained a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan for life.
In 1955, the family moved to Memphis, Tennessee where he began his work as a research biochemist in the field of insulin metabolism and cancer research at the V.A. Medical Center. He published and presented several papers at meetings of scientific organizations in the U.S. and Canada. Eventually he began working in VA hospital administration. His final position was the Walla Walla VA Hospital Administrator from 1980 until his retirement in 1985 after 34 years of federal service.
After his retirement, he became an asparagus farmer, enjoyed traveling to visit other countries and continued his hobbies of photography, model railroading, gardening, coin collection and reading. He lost his wife after 67 years of marriage.
He is survived by his two daughters, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his brother, Keith; and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph Wiseman Jr. died September 7, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.