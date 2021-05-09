Ralph Miller
May 8, 1925 — April 25, 2021
Ralph was born at Orfino, Nebraska, on May 8, 1925. Ralph was the second of seven children born to Jack and Ella (Klein) Miller. The Miller family were farmers in Frontier County. The Miller children attended country schools, where Ralph went to high school at the Nebraska School of Agriculture at Curtis, NE, for three years. At this time, the family moved to an Iowa farm where Ralph graduated from Udell High School. He attended Centerville Junior College for two years and worked with his father on the farm for several years. In 1947, Ralph headed west to Everett, WA, to join his brother, Rex. In 1948, Ralph attended Northwest Nazarene College, in Nampa, Idaho. While in college, he met his future wife, Joan Brinckerhoff. They were married in June 1950. Ralph graduated from Northwest Nazarene College in 1951 earning degrees in history and religion. They moved to Clarkston, WA where Ralph continued his work with the Electrolux company. He later sold life insurance and moved to Waitsburg, WA in 1963. Their union produced four children who attended school in Waitsburg, WA. In 1974, they moved to Walla Walla. Ralph opened a truck shop selling trucks to farmers all over the northwest. Always a farmer at heart himself, Ralph enjoyed his dealings with farmers, counting farmers among some of his lifelong best friends.
After Ralph retired, he and Joan enjoyed traveling throughout the northwest in their RV. They frequented the Washington and Oregon coasts, and travelled as far north as Banff, Canada. They also spent several winters in Mesa, Arizona. Ralph’s brothers and sisters and other relatives enjoyed multiple family reunions in Mesa. Ralph and Joan celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2020.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Joan; and three children: Jerry Miller (wife Sandy) Wilder, ID, Craig Miller and Deanne (Miller) Beebe (husband Douglas), Walla Walla. One son, Dale, preceded Ralph in death in 1971, the victim of a plane crash. Ralph also is survived by six grandchildren: Andrea Miller, Anchorage, AK, Greg Miller, Vancouver, WA, Jeff Miller (wife Jennifer) Nampa, ID, William Beebe and Bethany Beebe, Vancouver, WA, Joseph Beebe, Walla Walla. Ralph also has three great-grandchildren: Sammy and Eli Miller, Nampa, ID, and Ellie Miller of Portland, OR. Ralph is survived by one brother, Rex; and two sisters, Opal and Lucille; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ella; a brother, Jack; and two sisters, Eula, and Corrine.
The doctors would say that Ralph died of a bad heart condition. The doctors had irrefutable evidence to support that diagnosis, such as physical exams, EKG tracings, and blood test results. Ralph might have died because of a bad heart, but he lived with a good heart. He loved his family, and his family loved him. He helped finance his children’s and grandchildren’s college educations. Ralph provided vehicles to children and grandchildren. Ralph donated frequently to charities to aid those in need. Ralph was a devoted Christian and donated to advance the Word of God around the world. In keeping with the spirit of Ralph’s tradition of selfless charitable contributions, those who may be interested in making a financial donation should do so by donating to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, NAMI.