Ralph D. Miller

May 8, 1925 — April 25, 2021

WALLA WALLA - Ralph Dale Miller, 95, died April 25, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.