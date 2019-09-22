R. Bruce Hallmark
February 15, 1949 — September 1, 2019
Beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, Bruce Hallmark lived 70 years with vigor and vitality. Sadly lymphatic cancer took him from us in just a few short weeks. He departed this world on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bruce was born on Feb. 15, 1949, in Walla Walla, the firstborn son of Ron and Jean Hallmark. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1967, then lived his adult years mainly in Spokane and Wenatchee, and ultimately returned to settle in College Place after retirement.
In 1982 Bruce graduated Magna Cum Laude with two Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Anthropology from Eastern Washington University. A decade later he attended graduate school in Cheney and obtained a Master of Arts in History in 1995. Bruce spent his life feeding his voracious appetite for knowledge, filling his world with books, art treasures, jazz recordings and world music.
As a young adult, Bruce spent his summers living at the top of lookout towers at Bone Springs and Lookout Mountain. He then pursued a profession in food production, working in a variety of local canneries and retiring in 2013 as a lab technician for quality control at Tree Top, Inc. in Wenatchee. He often remarked that it brought him joy to know that his work helped to “feed the world.”
Bruce loved hiking in the mountains and playing golf with friends and family. He was a devoted husband, voracious reader, and a compassionate soul. His innate self-awareness, deference to others, and readiness to laugh, made every hour we shared with Bruce an hour that made our lives richer.
Bruce is survived by the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Mary Lynn Hallmark (née Dimock). He is also survived by two brothers, Robert James Hallmark (Sue) and Alan Lee Hallmark (Basia); two sisters, Theresa “Tracy” Anne Felt (Ron) and Sammantha Seals (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Grow and W. Jean Hallmark; his sister, Penny Lynn Cherry; his sister-in-law, Margaret Jean Boozer; and his nephew, Ron Paul Felt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home followed by a private interment at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Regional Cancer Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.