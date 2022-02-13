Priscilla Jean Dauble
April 1, 1924 — January 30, 2022
Priscilla Jean Dauble died from congestive heart failure on January 30, 2022, with the winter sun streaming through the woodland plantings beyond her picture window. Leaving gathered family, friends and caretakers, her spirit silently made its way, most certainly by a back road, probably riding the shoulder and going very, very slow. Scanning the hillside for a patch of Rocky Mountain Iris or the bright flash of red tail feathers, Priscilla was never one to miss the journey for the sake of a destination.
The third of four children born to Harry Lewis and Laura Atkins Winget, Priscilla lived a long and full life mostly in the Walla Walla Valley along the Blue Mountain foothills. Born on April 1, 1924, she grew up on Bonnie Brae, spent summers hiking the South Fork of the Walla Walla, graduated from WaHi and first enrolled in Whitman College at 18. By Christmas ’42, according to the Pioneer student newspaper, she had ‘ditched’ a certain young classmate for meetings with ‘the khaki’ at the Officers Club. Both sets of parents disapproved of a wartime marriage, so Priscilla hopped a train and joined 1st Lieutenant Kenneth William Dauble in Great Falls, Montana where they were married October 16, 1943, at the Army Air Base Chapel.
After a deployment of 20 months in Deenethorpe, England, Ken returned to Walla Walla and met his toddler son Kenneth Dustan. Major Dauble accepted assignment as a data analysist for the Office of Information and the small family lived briefly in postwar Washington DC. Homesick for the West, the trek was once again made across the country to Walla Walla and grandparents where Daran Keene was born late Spring of 1946. For the next 40 years, they lived in Weston, Oregon. Ken became production and warehouse manager at the newly established and innovative frozen food plant of Lamb-Weston. Priscilla worked in the home and yard –busy with five children and involvement in the community. She volunteered as organist at the Methodist Church and pianist at Pioneer Picnic and misc. shotgun weddings. She donated flowers from her fabulous garden (nurtured by cured pea vines) to any and all special occasions, baked pies for Potato Festival and church fundraisers and distributed dozens of cinnamon roll pans every Christmas Eve. In the early 60s, Priscilla went back to Whitman College, completing her education degree in 1963 and began teaching elementary school first in Athena then in Weston. She obtained her Masters by attending summer classes at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge where a lifelong love of the natural world and, specifically, birds, was realized. In the 70s she joined the Blue Mountain Audubon Society and began a new phase in life with challenges of her own choosing and friendships that lasted decades. She led birding and wild flower hikes throughout the Blues, travelled around the globe on birding excursions and joined fellow enthusiasts on road trips to Alaska, Malheur and the Coast. A few grandchildren births and holiday Dauble Gobbles were missed as she stalked the Frigatebird, Short-legged Ground Roller and Dowitcher. Priscilla’s last birding tour was to Bolivia when she was 84. After a sunrise hike looking for exotic birds, she was taking a brief rest in the van when it was commandeered by resident rebels. She was safely returned with desire for adventure unabated.
When not ‘on the road’, Priscilla taught Outdoor School, conducted annual Breeding Bird Surveys (25 years), participated in Christmas Bird Counts and collected seeds for Umatilla National Forest Service. She worked at the Food Bank, maintained the former native plantings at the Blue Mountain Humane Society and indulged her love of books by volunteering at Armchair Books in Pendleton. She also enticed grandchildren to accompany her on habitat plantings, mountain wildflower hikes and huckleberry expeditions. For many she imparted an affinity for the natural world and the belief that any day in the woods with companions was a good one.
After retiring, Priscilla and Ken operated Birch Tree Manor - a bed and breakfast in Milton-Freewater, for 15 years before once again settling in Walla Walla. After Ken’s death in 2007 Priscilla continued to enjoy living in their small home on Stone Creek, independently, until mobility issues required assistance. The toughest part of her last years was not being able to physically support causes. With great determination, Priscilla was wheeled in for COVID vaccinations. She realized the importance of protecting herself so that her condition was neither a burden nor a threat to those around her. True Walla Walla spirit, in her view, was manifested by the volunteers dedicated to the effort as well as those who ‘took the shot.’ To the end her dedication to community, solidarity and citizenship was rock steady
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Margaret Safranek, Charles Winget, Shirlee Arnold; son, Daran Keene, niece, Laurilee Arnold and nephew, Charles Winget II. She is survived by sons, Dustan (Donna Cooper) and Dennis (Nancy); daughters, Darcy (Jack Lenihan) and Dawn (Brayden Criswell); nieces, Penelope Safranek, Candice Krebs, Margaret Winget and Charlotte Rooney; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The latter categories, of course, are all above average.
The family wishes to especially thank Maria Contreras and healthcare staff of Walla Walla Valley Home Care Agency for the years of kindness, skilled care and companionship extended to our mother. In Priscilla’s memory, please consider contributions to the Weston Public Library, Box 550, Weston, OR 97886 and The Blue Mountain Audubon Society, Box 1106, Walla Walla, WA. 99362