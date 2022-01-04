Pixie Dawn Allen Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pixie Dawn AllenSept. 9, 1957 — Dec. 18, 2021COLLEGE PLACE -Pixie Dawn Allen, 64, died Dec. 18, 2021, at home.No services will be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dawn Allen Service Pixie Place Read more: Sharon Lynne Manley Jan 2, 2022 +2 Dorwin “Red” Brown Jan 2, 2022 Velma Nino Reyna Jan 2, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pet German Shorthair Pointer Puppies Color: Brown/White Job 1 Case Manager Walla Walla, WA Pet 1 Adorable Goldendoodle Puppies Available! Condition: NewColor: Cream/apricot Entertainment 1 Karaoke ALL CLASSIFIEDS