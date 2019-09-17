Phyllis Theresa Mann
January 8, 1932 — September 4, 2019
Phyllis Theresa Mann, age 87, passed away in Walla Walla on September 4, 2019.
Phyllis was born in Walla Walla, the 4th child and only daughter, to Phillip and Evelyn Gregory Hoffmann. She was raised on the family wheat farm in Eureka Flats. The family later lived in Walla Walla.
Phyllis was proud of her ancestral heritage that began in Walla Walla in 1867, and also being raised during the Great Depression. She liked to point out that she was 3 years, to the day, older than Elvis Presley. On November 30, 1950, Phyllis married Wallace Robert Mann at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walla Walla.
Phyllis attended Eureka School and Prescott School for her elementary grades. For a short duration in the mid to late 1930s, while living with her great aunt in North Hollywood, CA, Phyllis attended a private school for childhood actors. Up through the 8th grade, Phyllis attended St. Paul’s School for Girls in Walla Walla, graduated from Wa-Hi, and then attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
As a youngster, Phyllis rode her Palomino horse, Lassie. In the early 1960s Phyllis was the Chairman for the Walla Walla Symphony Hospitality for several years. She was an involved parent when Sally attended Whitman College. In 1990 Phyllis and Sally traveled with the Walla Walla Symphony Choral group to New York and performed at Carnegie Hall. With her daughter, Sally, she sang in the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church choir. She enjoyed family time at their log cabin on Langdon Lake in the Blue Mountains. She also enjoyed boating, flying and riding the motorcycle during the early years with Wally.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Sally Margaret Mann. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Evelyn Hoffman; husband, Wallace Mann; and brothers, Curtis, Allen and John.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Father David Sibley officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Whitman College Foundation through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.