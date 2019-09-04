Phyllis T. Mann

Jan. 8, 1932 —  Sept. 4, 2019

COLLEGE PLACE - Phyllis T. Mann, 87, died Sept. 4, 2019, at Regency at the Park.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

Tags

Recommended for you