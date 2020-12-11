Phyllis Sanguine
— Nov. 26, 2020
Phyllis Sanguine, age 84, died suddenly due to a fourth, unexpected round of cancer, on November 26, 2020, in Kalispell, MT.
She married Bill Sanguine, September 1, 1957. They had three children, Beth, Bill and Brian, who preceded her in death.
Sanguines lived in Walla Walla for many years. Phyllis followed Bill to his overseas postings and lived in Maadi, Egypt, for a time. They retired in the Kalispell area.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 63 years; two of their children, her two favorite grandchildren, Kjersti and Will, and other special family members.
At her request, there will be no service. You can find the full obituary, including donation suggestions, at www.buffalohillfh.com .