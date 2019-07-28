Phyllis May Ainsworth (Kivett)
August 12, 1931 — June 30, 2019
Phyllis M. Ainsworth, 87, died June 30, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Rancho Villa Clubhouse, 1250 Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Inurnment will be in Bowlus Pioneer Cemetery, east of Milton-Freewater next to the love of her life Clarence who died September 24, 1999. Memorial contributions may be made to Positive Life Radio.
Mrs. Ainsworth was born August 12, 1931, in Mill City (Medford area), OR. She attended school in Pendleton, Upper Columbia Academy 1945/1946 and graduated from Columbia Academy in 1949.
Phyllis completed her teaching certificate from Walla Walla College in 1950. She married Clarence B. Ainsworth, August 12, 1954, on her birthday in Pendleton. After birth of her first child, Liana, they moved to Ten Sleep, WY where Clarence’s family had homesteaded in the 1800s. She gave birth to her son, Kent in WY. She also had two step-children, Phil and Sharon Ainsworth. She graduated from Walla Walla College in 1969 with a B.S. in Elementary Education/Art. Her passion was teaching children to read using phonics. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed flower gardening, painting and reading.
Survivors include her daughter, Liana Ainsworth St. Clair (Brian); son, Kent Ainsworth (Ruth); step- daughter, Sharon Maness (Cecil); and step-daughter-in-law, Pacita Ainsworth. She has four granddaughters, two grandsons, and 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Marple, Bea Downs (Mike); and brother, Bob Hodge. She was preceded in death by husband, Clarence B. Ainsworth; brother, Richard Kivett; step-son, Phil Ainsworth; and granddaughter, Kathy (Ainsworth) Narbona.