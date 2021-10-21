Phyllis Harlan
January 23, 1928 — August 30, 2021
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Phyllis Harlan, 93 went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Phyllis was born on January 23, 1928, in Dayton, the daughter of Mabel Lorene Carlson and Harry Washington Literal. She received her early education in Dayton before graduating from Elgin High School in Elgin, Illinois with the Class of 1946. Throughout high school she sang in the Reformation Choir and performed at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. In 1948 she married the love of her life Gerald Lee Harlan. She later graduated from the Sherwood School of Music. Phyllis was a piano instructor over the years and was blessed to have taught 156 students the art and enjoyment of music. She was also given the honors in naming the Blue Ridge Elementary School in Walla Walla.
Her great loves in life included her faith, family, friends, music, and the beach. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting and playing bridge. Her loving heart was filled with generosity and thoughtfulness towards others. She continually showed strength and courage throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Gerald Lee Harlan, Walla Walla; two daughters, Valli Joan Cummings (Jim), Vancouver, WA and Kristine Ann Schilperoort (Tyler), Sunnyside, WA; three grandchildren, Christopher Cummings (Jenny), Mill Valley, CA, Reid Schilperoort (Christa), Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Claire Schilperoort, Portland, OR; and two great-grandchildren.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our special friend, Freida Davis and to Pastor Juergensen, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church along with Wheatland Village residents, staff, and friends for the care and support they provided. Also a special thanks for Hospice Heartlinks, and staff at Sun Terrace of Prosser that ensured her comfort as she made her end-of-life journey.
There will be no formal funeral service. Please remember Phyllis in a way that is meaningful to you. Those wishing to sign Phyllis’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.