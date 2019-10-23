Phyllis Duff White
Phyllis Duff White, one-time Walla Walla resident, passed away Wednesday, October 16 in Henderson, Nevada. She was 73.
Phyllis attended Prospect Point and Garrison Jr High, and began her sophomore year at Wa-Hi with the Class of ‘64 before she moved to the Spokane area in 1961.
Phyllis was married to Harold White, who pre-deceased her in 1994. She is survived by her daughter, Dianja Gates; son-in-law, Bo Gates; and grandchildren, Viviana and Keegan Duran, all of Henderson, Nevada; and numerous family members throughout the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
Phyllis is remembered for her strength and resilience, her warm and caring nature, and her ability to love unconditionally. She will be missed by many.