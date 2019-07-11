Phillip L. Howland
Dec. 19, 1929 — July 10, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Phillip L. Howland, 89, died July 10, 2019, at Parkview Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
