Philip Ralph Stoller
January 21, 1937 — December 26, 2021
On Sunday, December 26, 2021, Philip Ralph Stoller, husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He loved that it was a snowy morning.
Phil was born on January 21, 1937, in Walla Walla, to Harold and Bernice Stoller. In 1955 he graduated from Walla Walla High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. Phil remained friends with many of his high school classmates throughout his entire life. He attended Whitman College and Humboldt State University and Phil enlisted in the Navy. On July 10, 1971, he married Susan Backus. Shortly, thereafter, they moved to Vancouver, Canada to start a new life together. They moved back to the Seattle area where they raised their beloved son, Matthew Franklin Stoller.
Phil was a gentleman and boulevardier. Courteous, kind, and polite he took the time to listen, was compassionate with others and was always debonairly dressed.
He worked tirelessly with the Lucky Seven Foundation, where he was a consummate supporter of human services and the environment. Phil was passionate about gardening, working in his community, and bird watching. Phil was an avid skier and spent the last 10 years of his life rowing and re-learning how to tap dance. A lifetime learner, Phil returned to the University of Washington in his 60s to study art history.
Phil is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Susan Backus Stoller; his sisters, Susan Stoller Hawkins, and Debbie Stoller Williams; three children, five grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Epiphany Parish in Seattle, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that charitable donations be made to one of Phil’s favorite organizations: Birdnote.org or the Washington Park Arboretum Foundation.