Peter Michael Smith
January 27, 1943 — December 26, 2020
Peter Michael Smith was born on January 27, 1943, in Madison, Wisconsin and passed away on December 26, 2020, in Walla Walla, Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Dee; sons, Jed and Sean; daughter-in-law, Angie; grandchildren, Keelin, Emilio, Jais and Axton; great-grandson, Ezekiel; brother, Tim; and sisters, Terri and Phyllis. Pete gets to rest in peace with his granddaughter, Alivia; and parents, Eleanor and Dell.
After growing up in Wisconsin, Pete joined the Navy and became a submarine sailor, stationed out of Honolulu, Hawaii. He was always very proud of his service and later in life joined a local submarine sailor veteran organization.
When his service ended, Pete moved out to the Pacific Northwest and started his career as a salesperson that traveled him all over the world. He worked out of Portland, OR, Edmonds, WA and Walla Walla. He retired happily in 2013.
Pete’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family, whether that be fishing, crabbing, nature walks, playing board games, watching movies or just chatting. He was an avid reader of all books, but his favorites were westerns and suspense novels. He loved cooking on holidays and for parties in the backyard. Pete was never a huge sports fan, but he was quick to take on the responsibility of soccer, basketball or baseball coach for his son’s teams.
Pete lived a full life and will be missed dearly by many. Due to COVID, services will be postponed by the family until safer times.