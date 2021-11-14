Peter M. Bruner
August 11, 1940 — June 11, 2021
Peter Merritt Bruner was born on August 11, 1940, in San Francisco, CA to Daniel E. and Annabelle W. Bruner. When he was 10, the family moved to Olympia, WA where Pete graduated from Olympia High School in 1958, later he attended Whitman College where he graduated in 1964. While at Whitman, Pete worked at the Memorial Swimming Pool and the Walla Walla YMCA as a swimming teacher and swim coach until 1968. It was in 1968, that Pete was hired by the Aberdeen School District to teach swimming lessons to their students and also to run their swim team. He retired from teaching in 1997. From 1997 to 2010, Pete was a realtor, working for Windermere of Grays Harbor.
Pete married Dolores Hiles on June 16, 1975. She survives him at the family home in Aberdeen, WA. He is also survived by three of their children: Sarah Carossino of Cosmopolis, WA, Christopher Bruner of Edmonds, WA, and Timothy Bruner of Fort Worth, TX. Their son, Jonathan Bruner passed away in 1981.
Pete was known for his humor. He loved to tell jokes and make puns to bring joy into his friends lives. He loved Disneyland and went there soon after it opened and every time he could on his family vacations.