Peter Douglas Burns
November 13, 1947 — July 7, 2019
Peter Douglas Burns passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Born in Oakland, CA on November 13, 1947, to David and Dorothy (Trounce) Burns. Graduated in l966 from Pleasant Hill High School, Pleasant Hill, CA. After graduation, Peter joined the United States Navy in San Diego, CA and trained for submarine duty and passed all the requirements for submarines. On May 29, 1976, married Marilyn A. Ramm in Wenatchee, WA. Retired from the U. S. Navy in 1992 as Master Chief Machinist Mate. In November 1993 joined the department of Social and Heath Services for the State of Washington. In 2009 Peter was Walla Walla s CSO s for Customer Services and was nominated for the Regional Service Award. Retired June 2011 after 17 years of faithful service.
Surviving are wife, Marilyn Burns of Walla Walla; mother, Dorothy Burns of Citrus Heights, CA; Sallee (sister) and Wayne Wash of Lincoln, CA; Elisabeth (sister) of San Rafel, CA; and Tom (brother) and Mindy Burns of Houston, TX. Along with three nieces, five nephews, five grandnieces and four grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his father, David Burns. Peter will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.