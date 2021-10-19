Peter Benjamin Heezen
June 2, 1984 — October 13, 2021
Peter Benjamin Heezen, passed away on October 13, 2021, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He fought illness for several years until succumbing at age 37.
Peter was born to Richard Heezen and Laura Heezen/Droke on June 2, 1984, in Richland, Washington. He graduated from Walla Walla High School and attended Walla Walla Community College. In his adult years he was employed as a carpenter and a baker until illness and disability took him from the work force. He was happiest when living in the mountains of Eastern Washington. An avid outdoorsman and collector, Peter could often be found playing games and creating memories with his children, Forrest (8) and Gemma (4). He enjoyed music, building models, creating science experiments with his children, and watching a variety of films. In his final years, the children were the light of his life. Smiles and hugs abounded, giving Peter cause to rejoice, and easing his discomforts. He leaves behind his dearly loved children, as well as their mother, Jamie Lucas. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his parents, stepparents, six siblings, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 on Friday, October 22, in the Parish Hall at Assumption Catholic Church in Walla Walla.