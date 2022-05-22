Perla Hill Simon
September 6, 1919 — May 14, 2022
Perla Hill Simon, born September 6, 1919, died peacefully in Walla Walla on May 14, 2022, at the age of 102.
Born and raised in Forsyth, Georgia, Perla majored in Music at Brenau College (Gainesville, Georgia) and received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill). As part of her Master’s training during World War II, she joined the USO and worked in California as a music therapist, playing piano for wounded GI’s blinded in combat. While there, Perla met a young Lieutenant then in basic training, Dick Simon, MD. Soon thereafter they fell in love and married.
Shortly after the War, Perla and Dick started a family in Toledo, Ohio, Dick’s home town. In the early 1960s, Perla and Dick moved their family west (one girl and three boys), and they lived briefly in Ashland, Oregon before settling in Walla Walla in 1962, where Dick practiced pediatric medicine until 1983.
An accomplished pianist, Perla played nearly every day for her and her family’s enjoyment. As a young parent, she often lulled her kids to sleep by playing Chopin, Mendelssohn, Bach or a variety of other requested songs. In the early 1970s, Perla began teaching piano in earnest and for nearly 20 years she established herself as a popular instructor, teaching hundreds of Walla Walla Valley children along the way. Throughout her life, Perla supported local arts, including the Walla Walla Symphony and the Community Concert Series, and she actively participated for decades in local PEO Chapter CI.
Perla also loved reading, crossword puzzles and exercising. She particularly enjoyed swimming, and well into her 90s she could be found walking to visit her kids and grandkids, always on alert to avoid unruly dogs.
Although Perla adopted the Walla Walla Valley as her home, she never shed her distinct Georgia accent or her love of Southern delicacies like fried catfish, boiled okra, oysters and fresh peach ice cream. And no human could bake a better pecan pie and her fresh peach glace´ was unrivaled.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dick (2008); and only daughter, Charnan (2014), Perla is survived by her three sons, Richard, Jr (Deberah), Tom and David (Cindy); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Perla’s three sons acknowledge their love and appreciation of Estela Portales, Perla’s caregiver and wonderful companion over the last many years. They also thank the kind staff of Wheatland Village and Parkview Memory Care Unit and Walla Walla Community Hospice. Donations in Perla’s memory may be directed to a favorite charity or to the Perla H. Simon Chair of the Walla Walla Symphony.