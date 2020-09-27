Penny Ann Gammond
September 17, 2020
Penny Ann Gammond died peacefully at Providence St. Mary Medical Center with her family next to her, on September 17, 2020. She was born in Freeport Long Island, New York. She married Mel Gammond on November 16, 1967, in Winnemucca, Nevada.
Penny is survived by her husband, Mel Gammond; one son, Michael and wife Kari Gammond; and one daughter, Kim Gammond all of Walla Walla. She is also survived by one sister, Bette (Edward) Ressell of Amsterdam, New York; three brothers, Ronald (Theresa) Johnson of Meridian Idaho, Tim (Joann) Johnson of Wading River, New York and Gary (Marie) Johnson of Newfield, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society, or St. Mary Regional Cancer Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, Washington 99362. At her request, no services will be held.