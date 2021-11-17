Peggy (McCorkell) Tucker
July 27, 1922 — October 15, 2021
Peggy (McCorkell) Tucker, 99, died October 15, at her daughter’s home in College Place.
Graveside Memorial services will be held for her Saturday, November 20, 2:00 pm at the Weston Cemetery.
Peggy was born July 27, 1922, in College Place, to Alex and Amy McCorkell of Weston, OR. She was the last of 5 children. She grew up on a small farm on Reed and Hawley Mountain. She spent her elementary years attending a one-room school followed by 4 years at Weston High School where she met her future husband, Glen Tucker.
Shortly after their marriage on March 18, 1942, Glen enlisted in the Army and served for the duration the of WWII, leaving behind a very lonely bride. While he was gone, she worked in Walla Walla for the Corps of Engineers, at Athena Grain Growers and in Weston for the post office.
After Glen’s return from Europe, she was anxious to start a family and became the contented mother of a son and 3 daughters. They raised their family in Weston on a ranch until moving to Milton-Freewater, in 1959. Peggy used her talent for bookkeeping in several businesses, working for Dr. Unterseher in his medical clinic for many years, and in the Walla Walla College health clinic.
Peggy was an active member of the Milton Seventh-day Adventist church, serving as a children’s Sabbath School teacher and as a Sabbath School secretary and deaconess.
Her interests included visiting her children and grandchildren, homemaking, cooking for her family, enjoying their close community of friends, taking care of pets, crocheting, painting, working outside with Glen in their orchard and gardens, and camping and adventuring outside, with the ocean being their favorite get-away. They liked to take their camper to church camp meetings in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in the summers.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her son, Tom Tucker (Pat); and daughters, Trudy (Bill) Hager, Mary (John) Stanciu and Nancy (Glen) Bowman; 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; and granddaughter, Kari (Tucker) Andrew. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com