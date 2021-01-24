Peggy Louise Stalder
February 10, 1941 — January 18, 2021
Peggy Louise Stalder died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on January 18, 2021, at the age of 79.
She was born February 10, 1941, to her parents, Norman Baldwin and Jennie Alessio Baldwin at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald (Jerry) Stalder; and four children: Jerry (Karen) Stalder, Teresa (John) LeFriec of Walla Walla, Devorah Stalder of Henderson, NV, Michael Stalder of Walla Walla; and three grandchildren: Anthony Stalder, Michaela Stalder and Meghan Stalder.
Peggy attended St. Patrick’s grade school and high school. Upon graduation from high school she was invited to train as a laboratory technician by the Dr. Fred Davis pathology laboratories in Walla Walla and held this position until starting her family. She and Jerry were high school sweethearts and were married in St. Patrick’s Church on January 1, 1960.
As children came along she settled into being a mother and homemaker. She was a true soccer mom and enjoyed being involved in all of her children’s activities and accomplishments. She skied, ran or bicycled with friends and children, played racquetball and golfed with her husband and friends at many of the West’s most challenging and beautiful golf courses. Her favorite place to be was at her partnership condominium on the Oregon Coast.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, the Junior Club of Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Country Club and P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter F.T.
Due to government-imposed restrictions on gatherings, a private, family-only, memorial mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy’s name to Walla Walla Community Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com