Peggy Lou Chavez-Cazier
November 21, 1961 — January 29, 2022
Peggy Lou Chavez-Cazier, 60, of Walla Walla, formally from Montrose, Delta, Gateway and Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away after lengthy battle of illness on January 29, 2022. She was the amazing mother of Brittany and her husband Jeff Ritcheson. She was a very proud grandmother to Ruger, Madison and Caleb Ritcheson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melba Nelson; and father, Frank Chavez; and her step-dad, Lawrence Nelson; and her niece, Cynthia Kitson. She was survived by her brothers, Lloyd (Linda) Nelson from Craig, CO., Randy (Ileen) Edwards from Toledo, OH; and sister, Leah Kitson from Fruita, CO; and her husband, James Cazier from Walla Walla; as well as many more friends and family.
Peggy was beautifully adventurous. She loved everything from hanging out at home with family, camping and fishing to riding motorcycles to Sturgis. She became friends with everyone that she met. Learning came easy to her and she always was progressing her education. She loved everyone before she loved herself, she did this not out of obligation, but because it’s who she was. Peggy will be greatly missed.
There will be a funeral February 19, at 10 a.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home in Delta, Colorado.