Pegge Ann Sheridan
Oct. 19, 1954 — Oct. 30, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Pegge Ann Sheridan, 65, died Oct. 30, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
