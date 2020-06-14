Pauline May Avera
August 2, 1922 — June 10, 2020
Pauline was born in Jefferson City, Iowa to Edward and Leona Haase. She was the oldest of 10 children.
After high school she joined the Navy during World War II, where she met and later married Alan Avera. They were married 24 years, raising five children.
Pauline loved to draw and oil paint. She also loved camping. Being around her grandchildren was her highlight.
She was a very active member of the Jehovah Witnesses, where she made a lot of dear friends.
She was preceded in death by Alan; her parents, Edward and Leona; and all her siblings; as well as her daughter, Connie; and grandsons, Joseph and Joshua. She leaves behind her daughters: Phyllis, Carol, Sharon (Dean); and her son, Ray; along with 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed.
Viewing and visitation for Pauline will be Sunday June 21, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the chapel of Herring Funeral Home. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. also at Herring Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Pendleton, Oregon at the Olney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice, care of the Herring Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.