Pauline Helen Lehmann
February 12, 1919 — August 16, 2021
Pauline Helen Lehmann (Polly), passed away peacefully in her sleep August 16, at the Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla. She was 102, and had beaten by two years her longtime goal of reaching 100.
Polly was born February 12, 1919, to Michael and Victoria Zembal, Polish immigrants who settled in the Wishca, a rural area outside of Aberdeen, Washington. She was the 9th of 11 children. When she was 13, she left home to work as a maid for a household in Aberdeen, at which time she also attended high school in town. Upon graduation, she moved to California where she first worked at a newspaper in Pasadena. Later, she moved to San Francisco and was one of the first female employees at United Airlines, working at the ticket counter. Her favorite story involved a famous movie star who pushed his way to the front of the line and demanded to be served. She pretended to not know who he was and sent him to the back of the line. That’s the type of person she was.
Polly’s best friend, Blanche, introduced her to Blanche’s husband’s best friend, Don, in a blind date. Three weeks later, the “short, cute dark haired girl” (as Blanche’s husband described her to Don) and the “tall, dark, handsome scientist” (as Blanche described Don to Polly) were married, on February 9, 1952.
The couple moved from California to Walla Walla in 1962, where the last of their five children were born. While Don worked as a biology professor at Whitman College, Polly kept busy raising the family, making jam, being involved in her children’s schooling, baking a wide variety of amazing food, and writing children’s stories, which she published in various magazines. She also helped Don out at the college: sympathizing with the economic duress of college students and the prohibitive cost of textbooks, Don wrote a book for his students’ use, and the couple spent many evenings running off purple-inked copies on the ditto machine. That’s the kind of people they were.
Polly was a great baker, which is apropos, because to many people in the Walla Walla area she is remembered as the Rose Street Safeway Bakery Lady. For 20 years, through the late 1970s into the early 90s, Polly used her seductive voice and extensively erudite vocabulary to describe pies, cookies, bread, cakes, and rolls over the intercom. Each announcement began with a deep intake of breath and the unforgettable, “Good Afternoooooon, Shoppers.” Often, people would rush to the bakery saying, “I don’t know what you’re selling because I don’t understand all the words you’re using, but I want it!” (Side note: you played Scrabble with Polly at your own risk. Her knowledge of and skill with words, especially obscure ones, was astonishing.)
Polly was devoted to her family, and despite always being busy doing something (she steadfastly refused letting ANYONE into her kitchen to either cook or clean up) she would stop and listen, and then give commonsense, well thought out advice. Her loyalty ran strong and deep.
She loved to sing, and this she did, whether she was in the kitchen or in the aisles of what used to be Loney’s on Second Street, where she and Don went every day to shop. Longtime employees remember both the singing as well as the loud, “Don!!! Where are you?” when they lost one another in the store.
She also took a daily walk, dressed in one-of-a-kind outfits that were as unforgettable as she was. She began in her 60s when she read a newspaper article about the need for daily exercise (as if she wasn’t moving enough through the day), and continued through to her late 90s. Up to the last few months, she continued her walking at Odd Fellows, running her walker up and down the halls.
Polly was preceded in death by Don; as well as by her parents and all 10 siblings. She is survived by her children: Vivian VanderSloot, Bob (Sandy), Jim (Deb), Mike, and Carolyn Henderson (Steve); as well as nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was unique, eclectic, opinionated, compassionate, articulate, determined, gutsy, fun, friendly, well-read, and frugal. That’s just the type of person she was.
The family will hold a private ceremony in the fall.